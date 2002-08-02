Goodman to Infinity
Former Warner Music executive David Goodman has been named executive vice
president of marketing for Infinity Broadcasting Corp.
He will report to programming division president Andy Schuon.
Goodman joins Infinity from LockStream Corp., where he was CEO.
Previously, Goodman spent six years at the Warner Music Group, Warnervision
Entertainment and Warner Bros.
