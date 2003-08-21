GoodLife sends boomers to the ’Mooners
Boomer-targeted Goodlife Television Network is scheduling a six-show marathon of color episodes of The Honeymooners as its Labor Day weekend tribute to "hard-working Americans."
The episodes have been slated for Sept. 1, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
