Goffney joins NBC

Melva Goffney has been named senior vice president, program research, NBC
West Coast.

Goffney will be responsible for overseeing the company's Burbank, Calif.-based
program-research department. She will oversee primary research for entertainment
programming in all dayparts.

Previously, Goffney was at Nickelodeon, where she was director of
research.