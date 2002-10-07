Goffney joins NBC
Melva Goffney has been named senior vice president, program research, NBC
West Coast.
Goffney will be responsible for overseeing the company's Burbank, Calif.-based
program-research department. She will oversee primary research for entertainment
programming in all dayparts.
Previously, Goffney was at Nickelodeon, where she was director of
research.
