‘God Friended Me,’ ‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘The Neighborhood Get Full Seasons On CBS

CBS has given full-season orders to dramas God Friended Me and Magnum P.I., and comedy The Neighborhood.

God Friended Me is averaging 10 million viewers. It stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. The executive producers are Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega for Warner Bros. Television.

Magnum P.I. reaches over nine million viewers each week. It stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill. Peter Lenkov, Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis, John Fox and Danielle Woodrow are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Universal Television.

The Neighborhood is averaging over 8 million viewers, according to CBS. It stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. The executive producers are Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone.

These series join FBI as freshman shows receiving full-season orders for 2018-2019.