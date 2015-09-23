Global Average Internet Speeds Rise 3.5% in Q2

Global average Internet connection speeds rose 3.5%, to 5.1 Mbps, in the second quarter of 2015, according to a new report from content delivery network specialist Akamai.

South Korea, with an average of 23.1 Mbps, was tops, followed by Hong Kong (17 Mbps), Japan (16.4 Mbps), Sweden (16.1 Mbps) and Switzerland (15.6%), Akamai found in its Q2 2015 State of the Internet report.

The U.S. ranked 20th, with an average of 11.7 Mbps in Q2, up 2.2% year-on-year, and up 1% from the previous quarter. Canada followed with an average of 11.1 Mbps, up 6.9% year-on-year but down 3.3% from Q1.

