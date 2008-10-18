Glenn Beck Joining Fox News
By Alex Weprin
CNN Headline News host and radio personality Glenn Beck is joining Fox News Channel.
Beginning next spring, Beck will host Fox News' 5 p.m. weekday program, as well as a weekend show.
Beck's eponymous Headline News program has grown more than 200% in viewership since its launch in 2006, and his radio show, distributed by Premiere Radio Networks, is the third most listened to talk show in the 25-54 demo.
