Giacopelli joins Comedy Central
Research veteran Ray Giacopelli has joined Comedy Central as vice president
of research for ad sales.
Most recently, Giacopelli was head of research for USA Cable.
At Comedy, he'll oversee national ad sales and affiliate research.
