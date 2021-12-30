GfK Exits In-Person CES
By John Eggerton published
Will push presentation to late January
Citing growing concerns about employee safety amidst a flash flood of new cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, consumer goods analytics giant GfK is the latest to cancel its in-person presence at CES 2022 Research Summit in Las Vegas next week.
Instead it will push its presentation, “The New Faces of Techno-Mobility,” beyond CES (January 5-8) to what it calls an "interactive learning session" January 27.
Also: Google Cancels In-Person CES
GfK was focusing on automotive tech, including smart technologies like in-car voice assistants to autonomous driving, broadband technologies the FCC has been promoting by opening up spectrum for V2V communications. ■
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.