German Broadcaster Selects Net Insight

A member of ARD, a consortium of German regional public broadcasters, has purchased Net Insight's Nimbra Platform for contribution of video, radio and data between its headquarters and more than 15 sites in Germany.

Net Insight did not release the name of the regional broadcaster but valued the order, which was won in partnership with one of the company's German resellers, at over SEK20 million ($2.9 million). The network is set to be operation in 2012.

"This is a new customer for us and a large member of the ARD group of public Broadcasters in Germany," noted Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight in a statement. "Many of the ARD members have already deployed our Nimbra platform for contribution and distribution of TV, audio and data signals across Germany. There is a tough competition on the Germany market and with this win, one of our most important this year, our position as the most efficient and cost effective media transport solution is reconfirmed."