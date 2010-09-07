Genachowski, Strickling Talk Net Freedom With Chinese

According to

the State Department, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and National

Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA) head Lawrence

Strickling talked with officials from China about Internet

Freedom Tuesday. NTIA oversees the government's spectrum holdings.

They were

part of a U.S. delegation to the fourth U.S.-China Information and

Communications Technology Consultations. The meeting, which was held in

Washington with Vice Minister Xi Guohua of the Ministry

of Industry and Information Technology and other Chinese officials,

also dealt with the International Telecommunications Union and China's

telecom and Internet markets.

In a speech

earlier this year at the Newseum, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

staked out the freedom to connect to the Internet as a key foreignpolicy objective,

likening it to the freedom of assembly during a speech that mirrored the Four Freedoms speech of Franklin Roosevelt.

She spoke of

Internet freedom as a key to both foreign and domestic policy going

forward.

"An attack on one nation's network is an attack on all," Clinton said, adding that the message was for this country

as well as our neighbors.