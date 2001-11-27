Geeks to debut on Comedy Central
Comedy Central's new pop-culture game show Beat The Geeks debuts Dec. 10.
The Fox Television-produced show tests contestants' movie, TV and music knowledge.
The network is building out its late-night block, acquiring British comedy series Black Books, which debuts Dec. 9.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.