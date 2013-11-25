Gealy Named Sinclair Group Manager

Acme Communications cofounder Doug Gealy has been named group manager at Sinclair Broadcast Group, with oversight of Washington, D.C., Raleigh and Richmond.

"Doug is a very seasoned broadcaster, bringing 31 years of broadcast television experience, including 24 years of broadcast executive experience, to Sinclair," said Steve Marks, chief operating officer at Sinclair. "In his time as president and cofounder of Acme Communications, Doug managed large news operations, launched a nationally syndicated morning news program, and has a history of besting the competition and improving ratings, market share and cash flows. We look forward to bringing his talent and leadership to these markets."

Acme launched in 1997 as a collection of WB affiliates. It created the syndicated show The Daily Buzz. It sold its remaining stations earlier this year.

Gealy held general manager titles at WHOI Peoria and WCMH-WWHO Columbus, the former at the age of 29, as well as a short stint as executive VP at Benedek Broadcasting, before Acme launched.

"I am excited to be joining the team at Sinclair Broadcast Group," he said. "I appreciate the opportunity to work with this growing organization, which is the most innovative and forward thinking group in the industry."