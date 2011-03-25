Gayle King Joins ‘Women of NY' Panelist Lineup

Gayle King, host of The Gayle King

Show on OWN and Sirius XM and Editor-At-Large, O, The Oprah Magazine,

has joined the lineup of featured panelists at B&C's "Keynotes

& Cocktails: Women of New York" event set for April 20 at the New York

Roosevelt Hotel.

"Women of New York" is an off-the-record, afternoon networking

cocktail hour (or three) featuring candid Q&As with top female figures from

the TV and media industry. This is the first time the event will be held in New

York and follows the successful launch of last summer's "Keynotes &

Cocktails: Women of Hollywood," featuring conversations with Disney/ABC's

Anne Sweeney and CBS' Nina Tassler, among others.

Rachael Ray, host of CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Rayand best-selling author, CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo and ESPN reporter Erin Andrews

also recently joined the "Women of New York" lineup.

In addition to her Mon.-Fri. The

Gayle King Show, King's long, three-time Emmy Award-winning career in TV

includes anchoring the local news at the CBS affiliate WFSB in Hartford,

Connecticut for 18 years. As Editor-At-Large of O, she is the liaison

between Oprah Winfrey and the magazine staff. King has been helping guide the

editorial and creative vision of O since its 1999 inception.

King will join a roundtable of top

broadcasters that includes Bartiromo and Andrews. B&C Executive

Editor Melissa Grego will moderate.

Ray, who in addition to hosting Rachael Ray and her work as an author, is a

longtime Food Network personality and has her own lifestyle magazine Every

Day With Rachael Ray. She will sit for a Q&A with Grego. Ray also will

lead the panel discussion titled "Brand Yourself" with previously

announced featured panelists ZenithOptimedia USA's Peggy Green, Rainbow Media

Holdings' Arlene Manos, Time Warner Cable's Melinda Witmer and MediaVest USA

Pam Zucker.

In addition to Ray's participation on the dais, her show Rachael Ray will

provide cocktails and hors d'oeuvres for the event, based on Ray's recipes. Rachael

Ray, which has won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show--Entertainment,

is distributed and produced by CTD in association with Harpo Productions,

Scripps Networks and Watch Entertainment.

For more info and tickets, go to www.broadcastingcable.com/womenofny