Gayle King Joins ‘Women of NY' Panelist Lineup
By B&C Staff
Gayle King, host of The Gayle King
Show on OWN and Sirius XM and Editor-At-Large, O, The Oprah Magazine,
has joined the lineup of featured panelists at B&C's "Keynotes
& Cocktails: Women of New York" event set for April 20 at the New York
Roosevelt Hotel.
"Women of New York" is an off-the-record, afternoon networking
cocktail hour (or three) featuring candid Q&As with top female figures from
the TV and media industry. This is the first time the event will be held in New
York and follows the successful launch of last summer's "Keynotes &
Cocktails: Women of Hollywood," featuring conversations with Disney/ABC's
Anne Sweeney and CBS' Nina Tassler, among others.
Rachael Ray, host of CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Rayand best-selling author, CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo and ESPN reporter Erin Andrews
also recently joined the "Women of New York" lineup.
In addition to her Mon.-Fri. The
Gayle King Show, King's long, three-time Emmy Award-winning career in TV
includes anchoring the local news at the CBS affiliate WFSB in Hartford,
Connecticut for 18 years. As Editor-At-Large of O, she is the liaison
between Oprah Winfrey and the magazine staff. King has been helping guide the
editorial and creative vision of O since its 1999 inception.
King will join a roundtable of top
broadcasters that includes Bartiromo and Andrews. B&C Executive
Editor Melissa Grego will moderate.
Ray, who in addition to hosting Rachael Ray and her work as an author, is a
longtime Food Network personality and has her own lifestyle magazine Every
Day With Rachael Ray. She will sit for a Q&A with Grego. Ray also will
lead the panel discussion titled "Brand Yourself" with previously
announced featured panelists ZenithOptimedia USA's Peggy Green, Rainbow Media
Holdings' Arlene Manos, Time Warner Cable's Melinda Witmer and MediaVest USA
Pam Zucker.
In addition to Ray's participation on the dais, her show Rachael Ray will
provide cocktails and hors d'oeuvres for the event, based on Ray's recipes. Rachael
Ray, which has won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show--Entertainment,
is distributed and produced by CTD in association with Harpo Productions,
Scripps Networks and Watch Entertainment.
For more info and tickets, go to www.broadcastingcable.com/womenofny
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.