Gayle King Joins 'Women of NY' Panelist Lineup
By B&C Staff
Gayle King, host of The Gayle King Show
on OWN and Sirius XM and Editor-At-Large, O, The Oprah Magazine,
has joined the lineup of featured panelists at B&C's
"Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of New York" event set for April 20
at the New York Roosevelt Hotel.
"Women of New York" is an off-the-record, afternoon networking
cocktail hour (or three) featuring candid Q&As with top female figures from
the TV and media industry. This is the first time the event will be held in New
York and follows the successful launch of last summer's "Keynotes &
Cocktails: Women of Hollywood," featuring conversations with Disney/ABC's
Anne Sweeney and CBS' Nina Tassler, among others.
RachaelRay, host of CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Ray and best-selling author,
CNBCanchor Maria Bartiromo and ESPN reporter Erin Andrews also recently joined
the "Women of New York" lineup.
In addition to her Mon.-Fri. The Gayle King Show,
King's long, three-time Emmy Award-winning career in TV includes anchoring the
local news at the CBS affiliate WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut for 18 years. As
Editor-At-Large of O, she is the
liaison between Oprah Winfrey and the magazine staff. King has been helping
guide the editorial and creative vision of O since its 1999
inception.
King will join a roundtable of top broadcasters that includes Bartiromo and
Andrews. B&C Executive Editor Melissa
Grego will moderate.
Ray, who in addition to hosting Rachael Ray and
her work as an author, is a longtime Food Network personality and has her own
lifestyle magazine Every Day With Rachael Ray.
She will sit for a Q&A with Grego. Ray also will lead the panel discussion
titled "Brand Yourself" with previously announced featured panelists
ZenithOptimedia USA's Peggy Green, Rainbow Media Holdings' Arlene Manos, Time
Warner Cable's Melinda Witmer and MediaVest USA Pam Zucker.
In addition to Ray's participation on the dais, her show Rachael Ray will provide cocktails
and hors d'oeuvres for the event, based on Ray's recipes. Rachael Ray, which has won a
Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show--Entertainment, is distributed and
produced by CTD in association with Harpo Productions, Scripps Networks and
Watch Entertainment.
For more info and tickets, go to www.broadcastingcable.com/womenofny.
