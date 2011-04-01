Gayle King Joins 'Women of NY' Panelist Lineup

Gayle King, host of The Gayle King Show

on OWN and Sirius XM and Editor-At-Large, O, The Oprah Magazine,

has joined the lineup of featured panelists at B&C's

"Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of New York" event set for April 20

at the New York Roosevelt Hotel.





"Women of New York" is an off-the-record, afternoon networking

cocktail hour (or three) featuring candid Q&As with top female figures from

the TV and media industry. This is the first time the event will be held in New

York and follows the successful launch of last summer's "Keynotes &

Cocktails: Women of Hollywood," featuring conversations with Disney/ABC's

Anne Sweeney and CBS' Nina Tassler, among others.



RachaelRay, host of CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Ray and best-selling author,

CNBCanchor Maria Bartiromo and ESPN reporter Erin Andrews also recently joined

the "Women of New York" lineup.





In addition to her Mon.-Fri. The Gayle King Show,

King's long, three-time Emmy Award-winning career in TV includes anchoring the

local news at the CBS affiliate WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut for 18 years. As

Editor-At-Large of O, she is the

liaison between Oprah Winfrey and the magazine staff. King has been helping

guide the editorial and creative vision of O since its 1999

inception.





King will join a roundtable of top broadcasters that includes Bartiromo and

Andrews. B&C Executive Editor Melissa

Grego will moderate.





Ray, who in addition to hosting Rachael Ray and

her work as an author, is a longtime Food Network personality and has her own

lifestyle magazine Every Day With Rachael Ray.

She will sit for a Q&A with Grego. Ray also will lead the panel discussion

titled "Brand Yourself" with previously announced featured panelists

ZenithOptimedia USA's Peggy Green, Rainbow Media Holdings' Arlene Manos, Time

Warner Cable's Melinda Witmer and MediaVest USA Pam Zucker.





In addition to Ray's participation on the dais, her show Rachael Ray will provide cocktails

and hors d'oeuvres for the event, based on Ray's recipes. Rachael Ray, which has won a

Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show--Entertainment, is distributed and

produced by CTD in association with Harpo Productions, Scripps Networks and

Watch Entertainment.





