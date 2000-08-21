Gary Considine
Executive Producer, NBC Studios, Burbank, Calif.; b. Jan. 8, 1954, McKeesport, Pa.; B.A. Political Science, UCLA, 1976; M.B.A., UCLA, 1980; Associate Athletic Director, UCLA, 1981-1983; director, finance and administration, NBC Entertainment, Burbank, 1983-1986; director, production operations, NBC Productions, Burbank, 1986-1987; vice president, production operations, NBC Productions, Burbank, 1987-1991; senior vice president and executive in charge of production, Burbank, NBC Productions, 1991-1996; current position since June 1996. Married to wife Rita for 12 years.
