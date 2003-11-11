Game Show Deals Out BlackJack Series
Game Show Network is getting into the card game. Likely inspired by Travel Channel’s and ESPN’s success with poker shows, GSN is preparing a new series: The World Series of BlackJack.
The show, slated for next spring, will feature top blackjack players competing for $250,000 in prizes.
