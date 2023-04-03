Game Over: Consoles Now Account for Just 6% of OTT Viewing

A decade ago, with their gaming consoles serving as the nexus for the nascent but fast-emerging streaming habit, both Microsoft and Sony hatched ambitious plans to blend subscription video into walled gardens of entertainment.

But just like PlayStation Vue, those days are over now.

According to a survey conducted by Aluma Insights gauging the streaming device preferences of 2,000 heads of U.S. households, only 6% use an Xbox or PlayStation console to stream video. This is down from 26% in 2015.

Only 9% of those surveyed said they use a traditional pay TV set-top to watch OTT services, and -- this is surprising to us -- just 6% reported using a smart phone or tablet to stream.

Not surprisingly, the smart TV now rules streaming, with Aluma reporting smart TV penetration into 64% of U.S. households, and 50% of consumers using the smart TV as their primary streaming device.

As for actual streaming pucks, dongles and sticks, they're now used by just 21% of those surveyed.

“This is an example of a well-worn migratory pattern,” said Michael Greeson, founder of Aluma Insights. “The newest, most feature-laden television goes to the living room and the set it replaces moves to the primary bedroom, then to the second bedroom, and so on. As this happens, the use of bridge devices to watch streaming video in all rooms of the home is further diminished.”