A Gallery of Television Greats

Since the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards were inaugurated in 2004, many of television's brightest producers and executives have been feted at the NATPE event. Photos on this page relate to this year's winners. Below is a list of past luminaries whose vision is so reminiscent of Tartikoff's unique greatness, and who were honored with a Legacy Award over the years.

2008

Bob Wright, former NBC Universal chairman and CEO

Nancy Tellem, president of CBS Paramount Network Television

Peter Roth, president, Warner Bros. Television

Mark Itkin, William Morris executive VP and worldwide co-head of television

2007

Harry Friedman, executive producer, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune

Anthony Zuiker, creator of the CSI series

Bonnie Hammer, president of USA Network and Sci Fi Channel, two of basic cable's most innovative networks

Stephen J. Cannell, creator and/or executive producer for series including The Rockford Files, The Greatest American Hero, The A-Team, Hardcastle & McCormick and 21 Jump Street

2006

Steven Bochco, executive producer and creator of Hill Street Blues and other ground-breaking dramas

Pat Mitchell, former PBS president, former news executive and currently head of The Paley Center for Media (formerly the Museum of Television and Radio)

Marc Cherry, executive producer and creator of Desperate Housewives, the quirky ABC series that helped revive the network

2005

Carole Black, former Lifetime President/CEO, who built Lifetime into a powerful cable brand

Dick Wolf, executive producer of the Law & Order series, a staple on NBC and ubiquitous in reruns on cable

James Burrows, famed director best known for his work on Will & Grace, Cheers, Taxi, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show and Wings, to name just a few

2004

Gail Berman, former president of Fox Entertainment, who helped bring Malcolm in the Middle, 24, House and American Idol to television viewers

Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner and Caryn Mandabach, who as team brought The Cosby Show and other quality comedies to network television at a time when some thought the sitcom was dead

Ken Lowe, president and CEO of E.W. Scripps; it was his vision that gave birth to HGTV, the enormously popular cable network

Mark Burnett, the creator of Survivor, whose success spawned the huge interest in reality television—much to the surprise of CBS