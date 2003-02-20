Gale upped at MTV
MTV Networks has upped its top film executive, David M. Gale, to executive vice
president of MTV Films.
Gale, most recently senior VP of MTV's feature-film division,
will now oversee MTV Films and produce MTV's theatrical movies.
He reports to MTV president Van Toffler.
