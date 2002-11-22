FX grabs Malcolm
FX is striking a new syndication deal with its corporate cousin, Twentieth
Television, picking up off-net rights to Malcolm in the Middle.
FX is plunking down $600,000 per episode for Malcolm, which has seen
its ratings slide recently on Fox.
Twentieth will get three 30-second barter spots, valued at about $200,000.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.