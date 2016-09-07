FX Gives Big Promo Push to ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Better Things’

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 4).

Discovery tops our chart by racking up more than 176 million TV ad impressions for Harley and the Davidsons, a “3-Night Event” that kicked off on Labor Day. But the rest of our ranking is packed with promos for fall programming, including Better Things, created by Louis C.K. and series star Pamela Adlon, and Donald Glover’s Atlanta (both shows are on FX), as well as Speechless (ABC).

Meanwhile, Ion wants everyone to know that it’ll start serving up episodes of Law & Order: SVU mornings starting Sept. 25.

1) Harley and the Davidsons, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 176,274,676

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 78.78%

In-network Value: $1,943,967

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,227,087

2) Law & Order: SVU, Ion Television

Impressions: 126,075,065

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 84.41%

In-network Value: $63,658

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

3) Speechless, ABC

Impressions: 122,460,897

Imp. Types: National 75%, Local 20%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 89.09%

In-network Value: $2,013,826

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

4) Better Things, FX Network

Impressions: 118,302,933

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 92.75%

In-network Value: $914,620

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $847,672

5) Atlanta, FX Network

Impressions: 110,315,658

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 94.75%

In-network Value: $1,133,694

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $504,834

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).