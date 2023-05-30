Fuse Plus Launches On Roku’s Premium Subscriptions Platform

Fuse Media said that it made a deal to distribute its Fuse Plus subscription streaming service via Roku’s Premium Subscriptions Platform .

The deal marks the first time Fuse Plus has been sold through a third party.

For subscribers, Fuse Plus content will be available through The Roku Channel.

“This agreement to bring Fuse+ to Roku’s Premium Subscriptions offering is a milestone moment for Fuse Media, providing further proof of our brands’ appeal to young, culturally diverse viewers eager for vibrant, authentic representations of their own lives on any screen they watch,” said Fuse Media chairman & CEO Miguel Roggero. “We are excited to build on an already successful partnership with Roku, allowing us to share our award-winning, inclusive programming with even more of the vast numbers of young people who stream their entertainment content today.”

Fuse Plus was launched in 2021 and offers more than 500 hours of original programming. Fuse Plus had double-digit subscription growth in 2022, Fuse said, adding distribution on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and OTTPlay in India.

Roku offers Premium Subscriptions from over 50 services.