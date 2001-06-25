FullAudio gets rights to EMI music
FullAudio today announced a licensing agreement with EMI Music Publishing to include tune from EMI's catalogue FullAudio's planned online subscription music service.
FullAudio has begun internal testing of its unnamed service, to be launched later this year. The start-up is aiming at striking agreements similar to the EMI pact with the four other major music labels. Terms of the EMI deal were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco
