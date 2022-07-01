FuboTV Settles Carriage Beef with Univision
They were way out of line and had outrageous demands that put profits ahead of hard-working consumers ... but now everything's cool
Univision has come to terms with virtual MVPD provider fuboTV on a broadcast retransmission deal, ending an impasse that threatened to black out channels including the flagship Univision, UniMas, Galavision and TUDN.
"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with FuboTV that will continue to deliver Univision’s networks to customers and provide Hispanic viewers access to the most-watched Spanish-language news, sports and entertainment programming in America," Univision said in a statement. "We recognize FuboTV’s commitment to serving this growing and influential audience with the programming they love, and we look forward to continued partnership."
The previous agreement expired Thursday. Terms of the renewal weren't disclosed.
FuboTV ended the first quarter with just over 1.056 million subscribers, ranking it as the No. 4 virtual pay TV service. FuboTV bundles Univision channels in its $70-a-month base stream. It also packages them in a skinner $33-a-month "Latino" tier. Notably, fuboTV touts "126" channels in that its most popular base "Pro" tier, and 12 of them carry the TUDN brand.
"We are delighted to continue our partnership with the world's leading Spanish-language media company to bring their popular sports, news and entertainment to our market-leading Latino package at a reasonable cost to our customers," fuboTV tweeted out Friday.
