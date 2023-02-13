FuboTV Once Again Runs 'Temporary Test' of Three-Month Billing
Just as it did last year around the Super Bowl, FuboTV demanded, at least for a few days, that new customers commit for at least a quarter
FuboTV said it has completed its latest "temporary test" in which new subscribers had to pay for service in increments of three months instead of the usual monthly charge.
That meant that new users of the base FuboTV "Pro" tier had to immediately cough up about $225 initially to receive service. (Our sister pub Tom's Guide noticed the pricing change (opens in new tab) last week. As of Monday, FuboTV pricing had reverted to its usual monthly footing for new customers, per the company's landing page (opens in new tab).)
We asked a FuboTV rep if this strategy had anything to do with addressing a sudden signup surge around the Super Bowl ... and trying to limit the associated churn that might go with that. "Not at all," the rep told Next TV, adding that the virtual pay TV operator runs tests like this "at different times throughout the year" to "see what customers like."
However, we reported on FuboTV conducting the same pricing strategy deployment on Super Bowl week last year. The three-month-commitment requirement was also lifted after the big game in 2022.
Notably, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, meaning that if anyone was just using the vMVPD to stream Fox's Super Bowl broadcast, they could have easily signed up and then immediately quit for free, regardless.
FuboTV ended September with 1.231 million subscribers and is in the process of upping prices as it deploys the Bally Sports regional sports networks across its footprint.
Once trading at over $42 a share, FuboTV is now only valued at $2 a share, while reporting over $400 million in debt in the third quarter.
The company reports Q4 earnings on Feb. 24.
