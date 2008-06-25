FTC OKs Cablevision-Newsday Deal
The Federal Trade Commission approved the $650 million purchase of Newsday by Cablevision Systems.
That is according to an "early termination notice" the FTC issued Monday.
Cablevision asked for the notice, which the FTC will only grant when both it and the Department of Justice have decided that they don't have anti-competitive issues with a deal.
In essence, it is the official notification that the government has no problems with the deal.
