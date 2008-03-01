FTC Chair Jumps To P&G Exec Suite
Federal Trade Commission Chairman Deborah Platt Majoras will step down next month to take a position with Procter & Gamble.
Majoras, who has been chairman since August 2004, had pushed P&G, among others, to self-regulate food marketing practices in an effort to help combat the child-obesity issue.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.