Frymark to Leave Discovery for Top Comms Role at Mattel

Discovery Communications public relations professional Catherine Frymark has accepted a top role at toy maker Mattel Inc., and will leave her position with the programmer after 20 years.

Frymark will join Mattel next month (December) as EVP of Corporate Communications, overseeing global external and internal corporate communications and the company’s philanthropic efforts, including the Mattel Children’s Foundation. She will report to chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz.

Mattel has expanded its offerings from its core toys and games business to licensing its properties for TV, film and streaming in the past few years.

“Catherine is an outstanding executive, with a demonstrated track record of driving strategic communications during times of growth and transformation,” Kreiz said in a press release. “I look forward to partnering with her to tell our story in compelling ways, communicate our leadership in corporate social responsibility and amplify the Mattel purpose to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.”

Frymark spent about 20 years at Discovery, most recently as Group Senior Vice President, Communications. One of the most respected communications professionals in the media business, she held several roles inside the programmer over the years, and led communications for Discovery’s purchase and integration of Scripps Networks, parent of HGTV and Food Network. In addition to external communications, she has led Discovery’s internal and employee communications teams, global events, viewer relations and Discovery’s corporate social media practice.

“For 75 years, Mattel and its portfolio of iconic, beloved brands have inspired play and made cherished memories for families around the world, including my own,” Frymark said in a press release. “I have long admired Mattel, am proud to join its leadership team, and am eager to guide the next phase of the company’s communications and philanthropic endeavors.”

Before joining Discovery, Frymark held communications roles at PG&E National Energy Group and the Greater San Diego Chamber of Commerce. She began her career in public relations at Capener, Matthews & Walcher Advertising & Public Relations in San Diego.