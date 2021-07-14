Frontier to Expand Connecticut Fiber Network to 280,000 Additional Consumers in 2021

Frontier Communications said it will expand its fiber-optic network to an additional 280,000 consumers in Connecticut in 2021, the initial phase in what it says is a multi-year expansion effort.

The moves come about three months after Frontier successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a cleaner balance sheet and plans to capitalize on broadband demand in its service territories. In its reorganization plan, Frontier recognized the lack of fiber-based broadband in many of its markets, pledging to bridge that gap by investing as much as $1.4 billion in its network.

As part of the state approval process of that restructuring plan, in February Frontier agreed to expand its Connecticut fiber network to about 100,000 homes over four years. The most recent expansion plans appear to build on that pledge substantially.

Frontier said it will offer 1 Gigabit per second speeds in the state, as well as offer more simplified service offerings. The company said that means no annual commitments or data caps, waived activation fees (an $85 savings), and a three-year price guarantee on monthly charges for Gig service. Frontier also offers a free $100 Visa Card or Ring Video Doorbell with Gig service and contract buyouts are available.

“This infrastructure investment stems from Frontier’s belief that access to high-speed broadband is critical to building a digital society, enhancing community inclusion, and helping the environment,” Frontier Connecticut senior vice president Julie Murtagh said in a press release. “I am confident communities will see Frontier in a new way once they experience the power of fiber-optic technology.”

Frontier said the communities where the fiber expansion is currently underway include: Andover, Ansonia, Bethel, Bloomfield, Bolton, Branford, Bridgeport, Bristol, Cheshire, Coventry, Danbury, Derby, East Haven, Enfield, Farmington, Hamden, Hartford, Hebron, Manchester, Marion, Meriden, Middletown, Middletown , Milford, New Britain, New Haven, New London, Newington, North Haven, Norwalk, Norwich, Plainville, Plantsville, Quaker Hill, Rockfall, Shelton, Southington, Stamford, Trumbull, Uncasville, Vernon, Rockville, Wallingford, Waterford, West Hartford, West Haven, Wethersfield, and Woodbridge.