Frontier Names Scott Beasley CFO

Frontier Communications said it has named former Arcosa Inc. executive Scott Beasley as its new chief financial officer, replacing Sheldon Bruha who will leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

Beasley previously served as CFO of Arcosa, a Dallas-based maker of infrastructure products. He will join Frontier effective June 14 and will report to president and CEO Nick Jeffery.

“The addition of Scott Beasley as our new CFO is an important step in building a world-class leadership team as we transform our business into a modern technology company,” Jeffery said in a press release. “Frontier has a newly strengthened balance sheet and Scott brings considerable experience in corporate finance that will be critical as we invest in building our high-speed Fiber network. Scott is the ideal executive to lead our finance organization as we build Gigabit America."

Frontier named Bruha, who had been serving as interim CFO, as permanent CFO in June 2019. He joined Frontier in 2018 as SVP and Treasurer. Frontier emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April and began trading under a new NASDAQ symbol (FBYR) on May 4.

“We thank Sheldon Bruha for his significant contributions over the past three years,” Jeffery added in the press release. “Sheldon played a key role in Frontier’s successful emergence from bankruptcy, including leading the Company’s critical balance sheet restructuring. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”