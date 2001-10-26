Friends rends Survivor again

Friends swatted Survivor: Africa once again in their latest Thursday night showdown.

Friends led off NBC's Must See TV ratings parade, with 25.4 million viewers and a 12.2 rating, 32 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Survivor drew 18 million takers against Friends for its third episode, but averaged 20.3 million viewers with a 7.7/19. It drew 22.6 million viewers in its second half-hour, topping CBS's Inside Schwartz, which pulled 16.6 million viewers and an 8.2/20.

E.R. was NBC's top scorer, with 26.6 million viewers and a 13.2/32.That topped PrimeTime Thursday with 14.9 million viewers and a 4.5/11, and CBS's rookie CIA drama The Agency, which drew 11.1 million viewers and a 3.8/10.

NBC averaged 21 million viewers on the night with a 10.7/26 among 18-49ers, to CBS's 18.7 million viewers and a 6.9/17.

C.S.I. remained a juggernaut for CBS, drawing 24.6 million viewers and a 9.2/21. It topped both Will & Grace (16.4 million viewers; 9.3/21) and Just Shoot Me (14.4 million viewers; 8.0/18.

- Richard Tedesco