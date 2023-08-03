Freevee Adds 31 NBCU Fast Channels

Amazon’s Freevee FAST service has rolled out 31 new FAST channels from NBCUniversal curated with content from past seasons of iconic series like Saturday Night Live, The Real Housewives, Top Chef and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, along with Spanish-language entertainment and news from Telemundo. Hit library television series, including Little House on the Prairie, Murder, She Wrote and Saved by the Bell, along with genre-based sitcoms, action, crime, westerns and monster movie content, will also launch as dedicated FAST channels.

The additions bring Freevee to more than 300 free curated channels, thematically programmed across an array of genres.

“Freevee has grown into a destination for a vast selection of FAST Channels, offering customers a wide selection of programming to stream from nearly any device including the Freevee app, Fire TV, and Prime Video,” said Ryan Pirozzi, head of Amazon Freevee. “We’re honored to be a launch partner for the full slate of FAST Channels coming from the NBCUniversal portfolio and can’t wait for Freevee customers to enjoy nearly 50 new channels, offering endless hours of lean back content to enjoy.”