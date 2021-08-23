Freeform Renews 'Motherland: Fort Salem' for Third and Final Season

Freeform has renewed its sci-fi series Motherland: Fort Salem for a third and final season a day before its season two finale, the network said Monday.

The series, which is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons, stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Niciole Willams and Amalia Hol.

Motherland: Fort Salem is executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay Kevin Messick and Amanda Tapping.

“We’re excited to bring Motherland: Fort Salem back for a third season,” Freeform president Tara Duncan said in a statement. “I am grateful to Eliot and the entire Motherland team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”

Added Laurence: “Every time we get to dive back into the world of Motherland: Ford Salem it’s a pleasure and an honor. I can’t wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch’s ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store.”