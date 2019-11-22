Freeform Names Brickner VP, Creative, Branding, Design

Casey Brickner has joined Freeform as VP, creative, branding and design.

Brickner, who had been VP and creative director, television and new media, at Trailer Park, will oversee the Walt Disney Co.-owned cable channel’s creative campaigns, including on-air and off-air, and manage the network’s brand identity.

She will report to Tricia Melton, senior VP, marketing, creative and branding, at Freeform and replaces Richard Eng.

“I have worked with Casey many times over the years as a client and always admired her creative instincts and artistic vision she has for everything she does,” said Melton. “We are so excited to have her join the creative and branding team at Freeform, where she will continue to bring her unparalleled sense of style to our brand.”

Before Trailer Park, Brickner served at branded content agency B+, UPN, Tribune and Warner Bros.