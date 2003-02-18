Frasier adds AIDS arc
NBC sitcom Frasier has added an AIDS-related story line as part of producer Paramount Television parent Viacom Inc.'s
initiative to combat the disease.
The Feb. 25 episode will feature the main characters preparing to ride in the
first-annual KACL (Frasier's radio station) AIDS Bike-A-Thon.
