Fragmented TVOS Market Splinters Anew as China's TPV, Maker of Philips TVs in Europe and Asia, Gets Set to Hoist 'Titan OS' (Report)

Incumbent TVOS makers consistently talk about the market's high barrier to entry.

But it can't be that high. According to tech reporter Janko Roettgers and his LowPass newsletter, the globally fragmented smart TV operating system market is set to splinter anew with the entry of "Titan OS," a new software developed by Hong Kong-based TVP Technology.

According to Roettgers, who said he confirmed the development with a TP Vision source after stumbling on it in public documents, the new software is set to be unveiled at an event in Barcelona at the end of January. (There has been no official announcement yet.)

In 2012, TVP entered into an agreement with Royal Philips to form Amsterdam-based joint venture, TP Vision, which today manufactures and sells Philips-branded smart TVs in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America. (Funai Corp., the North American subsidiary of Japan's Funai Electric Co., has a similar arrangement with Philips to make and sell its branded sets in the U.S.)

Like many other smart TV brands, most Philips sets in places like Europe are powered by Android TV. But Roettgers said that some of these sets might already be running Titan OS. He also reported that the Titan OS product group has been incorporated into its own corporate entity, and that TPV plans to license the software to other smart TV makers.