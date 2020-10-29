Fox's Streaming Service Expands Distribution

Fox News International, Fox News Media's over-the-top direct-to-consumer news streaming platform, has added another dozen countries and has caught "fire" as it were.



Starting Oct. 29, the service will be available in Costa Rica, Ireland, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Iceland, bringing the country total to 27.



The "fire" part is the launch of the service on Amazon's Fire TV--in all countries but Mexico. It is already available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and Android TV in all 27 countries. It has said it expects to add Roku to that list.



Fox News International launched in August, streaming Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.