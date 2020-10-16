Fox News International Streaming Service Expands

Fox News Media's Fox News International streaming news service continues to expand.

Fox News Media said the Fox News Channel and Fox Business content are now available on 11 more countries via the service, which launched last month in Mexico and the UK, then added Germany and Spain in September.

The newest additions are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

Fox News International is currently available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV, and says it expects to add Amazon Fire TV, and Roku later in the year.