Fox's Pulse beats again
Fox is bringing back newsmagazine The Pulse for the second half of
the broadcast season.
The Pulse -- hosted by Fox News Channel's Shepard Smith and featuring Fox
News correspondents like Geraldo Rivera -- returns Jan. 30 headlined by an
interview with Joe Millionaire's Evan Marriott.
The Pulse will likely run through May.
