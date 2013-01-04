Fox, Suddenlink Reach Agreement in Principle

Despite a touchy few hours leading up to its midnight deadline, Suddenlink Communications and News Corp.'s Fox Networks managed to hammer out an agreement in principle covering the programmer's television stations and its full suite of cable networks with time to spare.

"Fox Networks (FN) and Suddenlink have reached an agreement in principle on a global broadcast and cable carriage agreement that includes retransmission consent for Fox owned and operated television stations, plus our full portfolio of networks including: FX, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Speed, Fuel TV, Fox Soccer, Fox Movie Channel, Fox Deportes, Fox College Sports and many Fox regional sports networks," Fox said in a statement issued about an hour before its existing carriage deal with Suddenlink was set to expire. "We look forward to finalizing the agreement and are pleased that we could come to terms without any service interruption for Suddenlink customers and our loyal Fox viewers. "

Earlier Thursday evening Suddenlink had issued a proposal that included an option to take the Fox cable networks ala carte. It appears that option was not necessary.

"Suddenlink has reached an agreement in principle with News Corp/Fox for the continued carriage of its TV stations and cable networks," Suddenlink said in a statement. "The current agreement between the companies has been extended for another week while they work out the details of the new agreement. Specific terms of the new agreement were not disclosed."