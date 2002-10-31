Fox Sports Net unveils 54321
Fox Sports Net will dabble in the extreme-sports arena with a new daily
highlight show, 54321.
The 30-minute program, which debuts Jan. 27, will provide news and lifestyle
reports on action sports from snowboarding to skateboarding.
Quicksliver Entertainment will co-produce 54321.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.