Fox Sports: All MLB in HD

Fox Sports announced that it will produce and broadcast its entire Major League Baseball package in HD, including this year's All-Star Game at Yankee Stadium July 15. The consistent HD coverage begins April 5 with Fox's first Saturday Baseball Game of the Week of the upcoming season.

The network will feature up to three regional games each Saturday, each beginning at 3:30 p.m. EST. Fox set New York Mets-Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers as the three matchups for the first Saturday.

The first installment of the always highly rated New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry is set for April 12.