Fox Sports 2 to Launch on Sky Italia

Continuing its international expansion, Fox Sports will launch a second network in Italy, giving viewers there an early Christmas gift.

Four months after its initial entry into the market, Fox International Channels said that Fox Sports 2 will bow on Sky Italia's Sports Package on Dec. 20. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Fox Sports 2 will showcase an array of American fare, including the NFL and Super Bowl XLVIII, and Euroleague basketball, among other premium sports content. The new network will complement the existing Fox Sports channel, which presents European and international football matches from the U.K.'s Barclays Premier League, Spain's La Liga, France's Ligue 1, the Dutch Eredivisie, MLS and FA Cup, alongside English national team matches.

