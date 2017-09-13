Fox’s ‘The Orville’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 10).



On the strength of 337.2 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Sept. 10 premiere, Fox’s The Orville takes our No. 1 spot, displacing last week’s chart-topper, FX’s American Horror Story: Cult (which slips to No. 4). Given that promo impressions over any given 7-day period rarely top a quarter billion, that massive total for The Orville is a clear sign of how much Fox is counting on its new sci-fi comedy-drama (starring series creator Seth MacFarlane) to be a hit.



HGTV’s Flip or Flop Atlanta, a frequent presence in our top 5 all summer long, moves up to No. 2 (from No. 3 last week), while NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders also rises—to third place from fifth last time. The one new entrant in our ranking: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, in fifth place, thanks to a major promo push from CNN as it enters its 10th season.



1) The Orville, FOX

Impressions: 337,238,009

Attention Score: 80.43

Attention Index: 44 (56% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,505,076

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,755,661

2) Flip or Flop Atlanta, HGTV

Impressions: 173,632,046

Attention Score: 93.43

Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,288,526

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $222,667

3) Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, NBC

Impressions: 159,430,759

Attention Score: 87.82

Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $3,566,465

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $17,422

4) American Horror Story: Cult, FX Network

Impressions: 157,207,846

Attention Score: 89.83

Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 5%

In-network Value: $1,129,478

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $246,931

5) Parts Unknown, CNN

Impressions: 153,725,685

Attention Score: 92.61

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $423,787

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).