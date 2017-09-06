FX’s ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 3).

On the strength of 189.3 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Sept. 5 premiere, FX’s American Horror Story: Cult takes our No. 1 spot. The horror anthology show, now in its seventh season, outpaces The Orville, Fox’s new sci-fi comedy-drama starring series creator Seth MacFarlane, at No. 2.

Fox is joined by ABC with The Good Doctor at No. 4 and NBC with Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders at No. 5 to give broadcast nets the edge this week. But HGTV’s Flip or Flop Atlanta, a familiar presence in our top 5 over the summer, still makes a strong showing at No. 3.





1) American Horror Story: Cult, FX Network

Impressions: 189,291,464

Attention Score: 89.86

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $1,242,653

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $604,194

2) The Orville, FOX

Impressions: 175,897,237

Attention Score: 85.74

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,127,801

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,594,338

3) Flip or Flop Atlanta, HGTV

Impressions: 171,784,007

Attention Score: 92.99

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,172,018

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $197,809

4) The Good Doctor, ABC

Impressions: 146,939,926

Attention Score: 88.42

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,107,153

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, NBC

Impressions: 129,395,472

Attention Score: 86.98

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 5%

In-network Value: $1,932,204

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).