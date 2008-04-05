Fox Renews 13th yr. of King of the Hill
By Joel Topcik
Fox will return to the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, for a 13th season of King of the Hill, part of the network's Sunday primetime animated block.
The network ordered an additional 13 half-hour episodes of the Twentieth Television-produced show, the second-longest-running animated series behind Fox's The Simpsons.
