Fox Reaches Retransmission Agreement With Charter

Fox Corp. and Charter Communications said they reached a new long-term renewal of the retransmission consent and distribution agreements.

The new deals cover Fox stations as well as the company cable news and sports networks.

Charter and Fox said they will also be cooperating to “mitigate piracy” and implement business rule to address unauthorized access to content.

“We are pleased that our renewed agreement provides Charter customers with continued access to our entire suite of networks and expands the ways in which they can access the Fox brands through additional video-on-demand and TV Everywhere platforms,” said Michael Biard, president of operations and distribution at Fox. “We appreciate Charter’s professional and collaborative approach throughout this process, and we look forward to expanding on our partnership in the days ahead.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This agreement allows continued access to all of the FOX programming for our customers and Fox viewers, but it will also amplify our mutual efforts to address piracy and abusive password sharing issues. We appreciate Fox’s desire to further collaborate as the video landscape continues to evolve,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP, programming acquisition for Charter.