Fox Orders Up Fifth Season of ‘Bob's Burgers'
Fox has renewed animated toon Bob's Burgers for a fifth season of 22 episodes, the network
announced Thursday.
The comedy averaged a1.9 rating with adults 18-49 and 4.1
million viewers in its third season, up 5% from the prior year. Its fourth
season premieres this Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m.
"Bob's Burgers is
one of those rare finds that just continues to outdo itself, creatively," said Kevin
Reilly, chairman of entertainment at Fox. "The show has become a key member of
our Sunday "Animation Domination" family, and we're looking forward
to attracting new fans with another season."
20th Century Fox Television and Bento Box
Entertainment produce Bob's Burgers,
which was created by Loren Bouchard.
