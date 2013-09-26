Fox Orders Up Fifth Season of ‘Bob's Burgers'

Fox has renewed animated toon Bob's Burgers for a fifth season of 22 episodes, the network

announced Thursday.

The comedy averaged a1.9 rating with adults 18-49 and 4.1

million viewers in its third season, up 5% from the prior year. Its fourth

season premieres this Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m.

"Bob's Burgers is

one of those rare finds that just continues to outdo itself, creatively," said Kevin

Reilly, chairman of entertainment at Fox. "The show has become a key member of

our Sunday "Animation Domination" family, and we're looking forward

to attracting new fans with another season."

20th Century Fox Television and Bento Box

Entertainment produce Bob's Burgers,

which was created by Loren Bouchard.