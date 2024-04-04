Fox News Media Extends Greg Gutfeld’s Contract

Fox News Media and on-air personality Greg Gutfeld have reached a new multiyear contract extension that calls for him to continue as host of 10 p.m. show Gutfeld! and as co-host of afternoon talk show The Five.

Gutfeld, who has been with Fox News since 2007, will also host and produce Fox Nation programming. Gutfeld!, which celebrates its third anniversary Friday, averages 2.2 million viewers in its 10 p.m. time slot, according to Nielsen numbers supplied bu Fox News.

The Five, which Gutfeld has co-hosted since its launch in 2011, averaged more than 3 million viewers during first-quarter 2024 and topped all programs on cable for the last 10 consecutive quarters, according to Fox News.

“Greg is a true original whose trademark political and cultural commentary, humor and gifted writing has deeply connected and grown with our audience for more than 17 years,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “Upon launching Gutfeld! three years ago, he rapidly disrupted the status quo to become the most-watched host in the genre with more viewers tuning in to his show than any other late-night program on television. We are proud to be the home of Greg, his unparalleled analysis and late-night’s highest-rated program for many years to come.”

Gutfeld added: “Since joining the network in 2007, Fox News has given me the freedom to be unabashedly myself and, in turn, deliver a distinct experience for our audience. There aren’t many platforms that allow this type of creative independence and I’m proud to be a part of Suzanne’s team.”