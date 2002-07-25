Fox News nabs CNN's Garrett
The talent war between Fox News Channel and Cable News Network is back on.
Fox News Thursday grabbed former CNN Washington, D.C., correspondent Major
Garrett to be a general-assignment reporter in Fox's D.C. bureau.
Garrett, who covered the White House and Congress for CNN, abruptly left that
network in May.
Garrett signed a multiyear deal with Fox News.
